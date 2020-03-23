UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government Takes Over Railways In Virus Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:06 PM

UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak

The British government took over the railways on Monday in a bid to ensure services keep running for key workers during the coronavirus outbreak

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :The British government took over the railways on Monday in a bid to ensure services keep running for key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The transport ministry said it was suspending normal franchise agreements with private operators, taking over "all revenue and cost risk" for at least six months.

Train services are being reduced from Monday, as passenger numbers slump in the wake of government advice to avoid all non-essential travel to stem the outbreak of COVID-19.

The government updated this advice late on Sunday, warning people not to travel to "second homes, camp sites, caravan parks" whether for holiday or to isolate themselves.

It followed concerns about how many people flocked to rural beauty spots and beaches over the weekend, defying advice to stay away from other people.

Several politicians are calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to impose tougher measures to force people to comply.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday that some people's behaviour was "very selfish", warning they must keep two metres apart.

"We're willing if we have to, to take more action," he told BBC radio.

MPs on Monday debate proposed emergency legislation to give police and immigration officers increased powers to force people to isolate themselves.

The Department for Transport's plan will see train operators continue to run services day to day, for a small management fee.

"We are taking this action to protect the key workers who depend on our railways to carry on their vital roles," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

At the same time, the move would give "operators the confidence and certainty so they can play their part in the national interest", he said.

A ministry statement warned that leaving operators to go bust "would cause significantly more disruption to passengers and higher costs to the taxpayer".

The management fees will be set at a maximum of two percent of the cost base of the franchise before the outbreak began.

Passengers with existing tickets on services that have been cancelled will get refunds, Shapps said.

Johnson on Sunday warned the spread of coronavirus was "accelerating" in Britain, as the number of dead rose to 281.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Same Hancock Sunday All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mayor Sukkur, Barrister Arslan Shaikh announced 3 ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets dive more than 4.0% at open ..

2 seconds ago

US Secretary of State Pompeo lands in Kabul: pool ..

3 seconds ago

All-Russian Vote on Constitution Amendment May Be ..

5 seconds ago

Coronavirus pandemic batters tourism in Georgia

3 minutes ago

Norway proposes UN corona fund to help poor countr ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.