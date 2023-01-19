UK Government to Adopt Law Recognizing Children Conceived as Result of Rape as Victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The United Kingdom announced on Thursday that it will adopt a law recognizing children born as a result of rape as victims of crime to ensure that they are provided with necessary public assistance.

"Children born as a result of rape will be officially recognised as victims of crime and receive better support under changes announced by the government today... England and Wales will be among the first countries in the world to enshrine in law that individuals born in these horrific circumstances should be treated as victims in their own right," the statement read.

The government added that the measure would be introduced as an amendment to the so-called Victims Bill, aiming to ensure that these children are entitled to support from criminal justice agencies.

The new law will make it easier for children conceived from rape to access therapy, counseling sessions, with support services providing more help with such issues as alcohol and drug addiction and guidance when it comes to education opportunities and social benefits, the statement said.

"No child born in these horrific circumstances should be left to suffer alone, which is why we must ensure they can access vital support whenever they may need it," UK Justice Secretary Dominic Raab stated in the statement.

According to the government estimates, thousands of children across the country are born as a result of rape.