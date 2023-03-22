UrduPoint.com

UK Government To Allocate Over $2Bln To Upgrade Heat Insulation Of Buildings

Published March 22, 2023

The UK government will allocate an extra 1.8 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) to improve the heat insulation of houses and public buildings in an effort to enhance energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The UK government will allocate an extra 1.8 billion Pounds ($2.2 billion) to improve the heat insulation of houses and public buildings in an effort to enhance energy efficiency and cut carbon emissions, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said on Wednesday.

"Government awards �1.8 billion through Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, Home Upgrade Grant and Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to upgrade social homes and public buildings ... More than 115,000 homes across England are to get upgrades to improve their energy efficiency and save residents money on their bills as the government announces the allocation of nearly �2 billion in funding," the department said in a statement.

Around 1.4 billion pounds out of the allocated sum have been provided for social housing to fund measures such as loft insulation and new windows, according to the department.

Another 409 million pounds has been granted to the public sector to help schools and hospitals reduce their carbon emissions.

The funds are expected to save households and other tenants between 220 and 400 pounds in energy bills, and support some 20,000 jobs in the construction sector, the DESNZ said.

The funding will be provided over two years, starting in April.

Over the past months, the UK government has spent considerable public funds on assistance measures to households across the country in order to mitigate the consequences of the energy crisis linked to the post-pandemic global economic recession, with the situation further exacerbating against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis and Western sanctions against Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.

