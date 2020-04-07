UK Government to Continue Combating COVID-19 as Johnson Moved to Intensive Care - Raab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The work of the UK government to defeat COVID-19 will not stop while Prime Minister Boris Johnson undergoes intensive care treatment for the coronavirus disease, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, said on Monday at a press briefing.

"Well the government's business will continue ... and the focus of the government will continue to be on making sure that the prime minister's direction, all the plans for making sure that we can defeat coronavirus and can pull the country through this challenge will be taken forward," Raab, who will deputize for the prime minister during his absence, told reporters.

The foreign secretary praised the work of health care professionals at St. Thomas' Hospital in London, where the prime minister is being treated, and reiterated the government's commitment to defeating the coronavirus disease.

Boris Johnson was hospitalized on Sunday after showing persistent symptoms of COVID-19 ten days after he announced that he had tested positive for the disease.

A Downing Street spokesman announced on Monday evening that he had been moved to an intensive care unit after his condition had deteriorated during the day.