UK Government to Have Emergency Meetings With Biggest Energy Suppliers Monday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The UK secretary of state for business and energy, Kwasi Kwarteng, will hold emergency virtual meetings on Monday with the country's biggest energy suppliers after providers warned UK consumers that energy bills could increase by 50% next year, the Guardian reported.

On Thursday, trade association Energy UK said domestic energy bills could double in spring because of soaring gas prices and asked the government to do something.

Other European countries have had to respond to the energy crisis. In September, Spain announced its plan to cap gas prices and reduce electricity taxes. France said it would give one-off payments of 100 Euros ($113) to low-income citizens to help offset the rise in energy prices.