UrduPoint.com

UK Government To Have Emergency Meetings With Biggest Energy Suppliers Monday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 07:13 PM

UK Government to Have Emergency Meetings With Biggest Energy Suppliers Monday - Reports

The UK secretary of state for business and energy, Kwasi Kwarteng, will hold emergency virtual meetings on Monday with the country's biggest energy suppliers after providers warned UK consumers that energy bills could increase by 50% next year, the Guardian reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The UK secretary of state for business and energy, Kwasi Kwarteng, will hold emergency virtual meetings on Monday with the country's biggest energy suppliers after providers warned UK consumers that energy bills could increase by 50% next year, the Guardian reported.

On Thursday, trade association Energy UK said domestic energy bills could double in spring because of soaring gas prices and asked the government to do something.

Other European countries have had to respond to the energy crisis. In September, Spain announced its plan to cap gas prices and reduce electricity taxes. France said it would give one-off payments of 100 Euros ($113) to low-income citizens to help offset the rise in energy prices.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Energy Crisis France Spain United Kingdom September Gas Government

Recent Stories

Russian Watchdog Blocks Website of OVD-Info Media ..

Russian Watchdog Blocks Website of OVD-Info Media Project

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Take Up Job in Sili ..

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Take Up Job in Silicon Valley - Reports

2 minutes ago
 18 criminals held, contraband seized

18 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam envisions an independent state for Mu ..

Quaid-e-Azam envisions an independent state for Muslims: Raja Rashid

2 minutes ago
 6th CNS open shooting championship kicks off

6th CNS open shooting championship kicks off

6 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrated amid tight security arrangeme ..

Christmas celebrated amid tight security arrangements

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.