UK Government To Launch Talks With French Power Firm On Nuclear Plant In Suffolk

The United Kingdom will begin official talks with Electricite de France (EDF) on the construction of a power plant in the country's eastern country of Suffolk, the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said Monday

The project, known as Sizewell C, is being pursued by the government in cooperation with EDF and China General Nuclear Power (CGN). The talks are starting amid reports of CGN, which owns a 20-percent stake in the venture, planning to withdraw from the project.

The project, known as Sizewell C, is being pursued by the government in cooperation with EDF and China General Nuclear Power (CGN). The talks are starting amid reports of CGN, which owns a 20-percent stake in the venture, planning to withdraw from the project.

"The government has also confirmed that it is to enter negotiations with EDF in relation to the Sizewell C project in Suffolk as it considers options to enable investment in at least one nuclear power station by the end of this Parliament," the department said, adding that the negotiations will cover various issues, including the project's value for money.

The community consultations on the Sizewell C project started in 2012 with EDF filling its planning application in late June this year. The project is a part of the UK initiative to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050.

More Stories From World

