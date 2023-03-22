UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirement Age to 68 Years - Reports

The UK government has decided not to bring forward its plan to raise the retirement age to 68 since life expectancy in the country is shrinking, the Financial Times reported, citing sources in Whitehall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The UK government has decided not to bring forward its plan to raise the retirement age to 68 since life expectancy in the country is shrinking, the Financial Times reported, citing sources in Whitehall.

The current plan is to increase the state pension age from 66 to 67 by 2028, reaching 68 by 2046. However, in November, UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt reportedly proposed moving the second deadline forward to 2035.

Senior cabinet ministers and Conservative members of parliament suggested delaying Hunt's initiative, since this move might antagonize 50-year-old voters, whose support may be decisive in the upcoming elections, the newspaper reported on Tuesday.

"They were gung-ho to raise the pension age. But they got cold feet," a government source told the FT.

Former Minister of State for Pensions Ros Altmann said the costs of paying state pensions seemed "overestimated" due to the falling life expectancy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the inefficiency of the UK national health service, the newspaper reported.

According to the FT, the government will have to spend about $181 billion by 2028 for state pensions compared to $134 billion in 2023.