UK Government to Review Foreign, Defense, Security Policies - Prime Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched a large-scale review of the country's foreign, defense and security policies, the UK government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister has committed to hold the largest review of the UK's foreign, defence, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War. The Integrated Review will cover all aspects of the UK's place in the world, from the role of our diplomatic service and approach to development to the capabilities of our Armed Forces and security agencies," the statement said.

Johnson announced the upcoming review last year, immediately after his Conservative Party won the parliamentary elections. With the country now out of European Union, it is seeking ways to re-establish its relations with the bloc and the rest of the world, the statement went on to say.

"As the world changes we must move with it - harnessing new technologies and ways of thinking to ensure British foreign policy is rooted firmly in our national interests, now and in the decades ahead," the prime minister said, commenting on his initiative.

Experts from both inside and outside the government will be engaged in the work and present their recommendations by the end of this year for approval by the UK National Security Council led by Johnson. However, the implementation of said recommendations is expected to take several years.

The review will be conducted in parallel with a reassessment of budget spending.