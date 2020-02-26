UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government To Review Foreign, Defense, Security Policies - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

UK Government to Review Foreign, Defense, Security Policies - Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched a large-scale review of the country's foreign, defense and security policies, the UK government said in a statement on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched a large-scale review of the country's foreign, defense and security policies, the UK government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister has committed to hold the largest review of the UK's foreign, defence, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War. The Integrated Review will cover all aspects of the UK's place in the world, from the role of our diplomatic service and approach to development to the capabilities of our Armed Forces and security agencies," the statement said.

Johnson announced the upcoming review last year, immediately after his Conservative Party won the parliamentary elections. With the country now out of European Union, it is seeking ways to re-establish its relations with the bloc and the rest of the world, the statement went on to say.

"As the world changes we must move with it - harnessing new technologies and ways of thinking to ensure British foreign policy is rooted firmly in our national interests, now and in the decades ahead," the prime minister said, commenting on his initiative.

Experts from both inside and outside the government will be engaged in the work and present their recommendations by the end of this year for approval by the UK National Security Council led by Johnson. However, the implementation of said recommendations is expected to take several years.

The review will be conducted in parallel with a reassessment of budget spending.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Budget European Union United Kingdom All From Government

Recent Stories

Teenagers Detained in Russia's South-West Admit Pl ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan pays Rs.14.42 billion to Russia over trad ..

14 minutes ago

Decision taken to start work on Ring Road mega p ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Railway minister announces to suspen ..

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif remained not admitted in hospital for ..

5 minutes ago

Death toll in New Delhi protests reaches 19

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.