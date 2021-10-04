UK Government to Study Pandora Papers Allegations - Finance Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, said on Monday that UK authorities would look at so-called Pandora papers, a huge data leak on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders as well as more than 330 politicians and officials from across the globe, to see if tax rules have been breached in the UK.

"I've seen these things overnight as well and it's always tough for me to comment on them specifically given they've only just emerged, and of course HMRC (Her Majesty Revenue and Customs) will look through those to see if there's anything we can learn," Sunak told Sky news broadcaster.

The leaked information published on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) is contained in some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.

According to the Pandora Papers, Tony Blair, who served as UK prime minister from 1997-2007, and his wife Cherie saved some �321,000 ($434,000) in stamp duty when they bought an office in London by purchasing the offshore company that owned it.

There are also allegations that a major donor of the ruling Conservative Party was involved in one of Europe's biggest corruption scandals.