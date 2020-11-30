UK Government Unveils Post-Brexit Farming, Land Management Policy

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The UK government outlined on Monday the new farming system that will be implemented in England once the UK definitely leaves the European Union on December 31, and that will see farmers getting paid for protecting the environment and tackling climate change.

"Outside the EU and no longer bound by the EU's bureaucratic Common Agricultural Policy, the plans set out how government plans to introduce a new system that is tailored in the interests of English farmers, centred on support that rewards farmers and land managers for sustainable farming practices," the government said in a statement.

Named the Environmental Land Management, the scheme will incentivise sustainable farming practices, create habitats for nature recovery and establish new woodland to help tackle climate change.

"We want farmers to access public money to help their businesses become more productive and sustainable, whilst taking steps to improve the environment and animal welfare, and deliver climate change outcomes on the land they manage," Environment Secretary George Eustice is expected to say on Monday at the launching of the plan new government plan.

Under the current EU system, farmers got public money grants based on the amount of land they farm, but from next year, the money will be used to boost their productivity and reward their environmental improvements in areas such as habitat restoration, flood management, species protection and reforestation.