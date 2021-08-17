UrduPoint.com

UK Government Urged To Offer Sanctuary To Journalists Fleeing Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

UK Government Urged to Offer Sanctuary to Journalists Fleeing Afghanistan

The UK National Union of Journalists (NUJ) urged the government on Tuesday to step up efforts to offer sanctuary to journalists fleeing Afghanistan, following reports of threats and detentions of media staff after the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) seized power in the Central Asian country

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The UK National Union of Journalists (NUJ) urged the government on Tuesday to step up efforts to offer sanctuary to journalists fleeing Afghanistan, following reports of threats and detentions of media staff after the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) seized power in the Central Asian country.

"More than 140 media outlets have been forcibly shut down or taken over by the Taliban and as a result to date over 1,000 journalists and media workers have lost their jobs," the NUJ said in a statement, claiming that many journalists have gone into hiding and women journalists have been prevented from reporting.

After recalling that UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab promised early this month a new scheme to facilitate support and assistance for Afghan media workers, the union accused the government of providing only "scant information" on this regard.

"Government action to date has been insufficient, vague and lacking in urgency.

This is needlessly contributing to the distress and fear of journalists and their families," NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet was quoted as saying.

The union leader also called on UK authorities to put in place measures to guarantee Afghan journalist and media workers who have links to the British media secure access to the airport and onto military planes back to the UK.

"That means visas need to be approved swiftly, we have already seen too many days of inaction," Stanistreet said.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. The takeover resulted in many people currently trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia United Kingdom Women Sunday Ashraf Ghani Media From Government Asia Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-1 ..

UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-17 Year Olds

1 second ago
 Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situatio ..

Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situation in Country as 'Critical'

3 seconds ago
 Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, C ..

Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, Can Stay in Country

4 seconds ago
 AJK Prime Minister felicitate Sultan for winning A ..

AJK Prime Minister felicitate Sultan for winning AJK State President office

6 seconds ago
 KP CS reviews security arrangements for peaceful o ..

KP CS reviews security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram

10 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolvin ..

Prime Minister, Danish counterpart discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.