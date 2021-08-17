UK Government Urged to Offer Sanctuary to Journalists Fleeing Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The UK National Union of Journalists (NUJ) urged the government on Tuesday to step up efforts to offer sanctuary to journalists fleeing Afghanistan, following reports of threats and detentions of media staff after the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) seized power in the Central Asian country.

"More than 140 media outlets have been forcibly shut down or taken over by the Taliban and as a result to date over 1,000 journalists and media workers have lost their jobs," the NUJ said in a statement, claiming that many journalists have gone into hiding and women journalists have been prevented from reporting.

After recalling that UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab promised early this month a new scheme to facilitate support and assistance for Afghan media workers, the union accused the government of providing only "scant information" on this regard.

"Government action to date has been insufficient, vague and lacking in urgency.

This is needlessly contributing to the distress and fear of journalists and their families," NUJ general secretary Michelle Stanistreet was quoted as saying.

The union leader also called on UK authorities to put in place measures to guarantee Afghan journalist and media workers who have links to the British media secure access to the airport and onto military planes back to the UK.

"That means visas need to be approved swiftly, we have already seen too many days of inaction," Stanistreet said.

On Sunday, the Taliban completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. The takeover resulted in many people currently trying to escape the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.