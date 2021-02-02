UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government's COVID-19 Policy On Borders Inadequate - Shadow Home Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 03:30 PM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Labour shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said on Tuesday that the UK government's border policy to prevent COVID-19 from entering the country has been "inadequate" and "slow."

"The government policy on borders has been inadequate, it's been slow throughout the pandemic," the opposition lawmaker told Sky news broadcaster.

According to Thomas-Symonds, one week after announcing that people travelling to England from high-risk countries will have to observe a limited hotel quarantine at their own expenses, authorities have not yet said when the measure will be introduced.

"There should be a comprehensive policy of hotel quarantining for arrivals," he stressed, adding that the real threat now to all the progress that has been achieved with the "sacrifice" of the public and the rollout of the vaccines would be a mutant strain of the virus coming from abroad.

Universities minister, Michelle Doneland, said, however, that closing the borders would be probably "ineffective."

"The SAGE [the government's scientific advisory group] advice actually says that it would be probably ineffective in fact to close the borders which was the same advice we'd got at the time from the World Health Organization," Doneland told Sky News.

She said, however, that the government has been "robust" in its approach to the pandemic.

With over 3,8 million cases of the novel coronavirus and more than 106,000 COVID-19 related deaths, the UK has seen the highest number of fatalities in Europe and ranks fifth in the world among the worst affected countries after the US, Brazil, Mexico and India.

