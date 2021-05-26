(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The repeatedly delayed Environment Bill, which the UK government has portrayed "as the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on Earth," returned to Parliament on Wednesday for its final debate, amid criticism by opposition lawmakers requesting bolder actions to tackle climate change.

The bill first announced in 2018 saw its passage through Parliament delayed by the COVID-19, and the government now wants it to become law by the autumn, ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference scheduled for the Scottish city of Glasgow in November.

"The Environment Bill will ensure we deliver the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth, which is why it is essential that we complete its passage into law as soon as possible," Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said ahead of Wednesday's discussion in the House of Commons.

The proposal is seeking to put into law long-term binding targets on species abundance, restore natural habitats and increase biodiversity, reduce waste and improve management of water resources.

However, Labour lawmaker and shadow environment, food and rural secretary Luke Pollard raised concerns about the scope of the proposal, claiming that since the UK Parliament declared a climate and ecological emergency two years ago, "the government has been more focused on the spin than the substance about it.

"We were promised that the environment bill would be landmark bill ... sadly it is not," Pollard told Parliament, adding that the hundreds of press releases and targets issued by the Executive since 2018 "are no substitutes for the bold action that we need on the climate."

According to the opposition lawmaker, the government's legislation fails, for example, to put into law the World Health Organization air quality targets and the marine environment and ocean protection.

"We need to see bolder actions on forests and the ocean. It's shocking that this bill barely mentions the oceans," he stressed.

Liberal Democrat lawmaker Sarah Olney also criticized the bill, claiming that under the government proposals, reckless developers could cause untold damage to the environment.