UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Government's Purchase Of Substandard COVID-19 Protective Equipment Embarrassing - Mayor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:56 PM

UK Government's Purchase of Substandard COVID-19 Protective Equipment Embarrassing - Mayor

The United Kingdom's purchase of substandard personal protective equipment from Turkey amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is embarrassing for the government, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The United Kingdom's purchase of substandard personal protective equipment from Turkey amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is embarrassing for the government, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said on Thursday.

The mayor's comments come one day after the Daily Telegraph newspaper revealed that a shipment of 400,000 gowns from Turkey has been sitting in a warehouse near Heathrow Airport for weeks after it was discovered that every single item did not meet UK health care standards. The Department of Health and Social Care is reportedly demanding to be refunded for purchasing the substandard equipment.

"It became quite a cutthroat market, to be honest, and the government was out there fighting in that market along with everybody else because they hadn't put equipment in a stockpile, basically, and in that situation, you end up buying things that are obviously not at the right standard, but it's embarrassing I'm afraid for the UK government to do that," Burnham said during an appearance on the Sky news broadcaster.

The Greater Manchester mayor added that the UK government's decision to purchase the substandard equipment showed its desperation to address a shortfall in UK hospitals.

"It doesn't look good. It was a decision driven by desperation, they were desperately searching for kit around the world and although you're desperate you've still got to get the right stuff and it's got to be certified for use in the [National Health Service], and clearly, that wasn't the case here," Burnham remarked.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the shortage of personal protective equipment in the National Health Service was "enraging," although he praised the "hundreds of thousands" of people involved in the logistics of distributing billions of items across the country in recent weeks.

Related Topics

UK Shortage Prime Minister World Turkey Manchester United Kingdom Market From Government Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Freedom fighter Riyaz Naikoo goes as top trend on ..

3 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: Philippine economy shrinks, Tai ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Cabinet Discusses Allocations for Airlines ..

3 minutes ago

African Poverty Rate to Triple Over COVID-19, Stat ..

3 minutes ago

Ethiopia's Abiy warns of opposition power grab ami ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits wheat procurement cente ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.