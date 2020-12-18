UrduPoint.com
UK Gov't Allocates $540Mln To Support Cultural, Heritage Organizations Amid COVID - Fund

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

UK Gov't Allocates $540Mln to Support Cultural, Heritage Organizations Amid COVID - Fund

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has allocated 400 million Pounds ($540.5 million) in grants and loans to implement the second round of the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage project, a rescue package announced by the DCMS to help the UK's cultural and heritage organizations cope with the economic impact of COVID-19, the National Lottery Heritage Fund said on Friday.

"The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has announced £400million of grants and loans in the second round of the £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage," the largest dedicated funder of heritage in the UK said in a press release.

The funds will be distributed by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England, a non-departmental public body of the UK government, on behalf of DCMS and aim at providing support to organizations and businesses that own, manage or work with heritage in England.

"We are awarding £36m of grants from £10,000 - £3m to heritage organisations which will help them to recover and thrive again once they are able to safely reopen," the press release added.

The first round of the Culture Recovery Fund was launched back launched in July and allowed 513 organizations to receive 78 million pounds to recover after the first lockdown period.

