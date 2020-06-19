UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Gov't Announces $1.2Bln Catch-Up Plan For School Students Impacted By COVID-19 Closures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 02:55 PM

UK Gov't Announces $1.2Bln Catch-Up Plan for School Students Impacted by COVID-19 Closures

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson have announced that the government will allocate one billion pounds ($1.2 billion) to provide tutoring and additional resources to school students that have missed lessons as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and education Secretary Gavin Williamson have announced that the government will allocate one billion Pounds ($1.2 billion) to provide tutoring and additional resources to school students that have missed lessons as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"This 1 billion catch-up package will help head teachers to provide extra support to children who have fallen behind while out of school," Johnson said as the proposals were unveiled on Friday.

According to the government, $434 million will be given to support a tutoring scheme for the most disadvantaged students, and $806 million will be divided among the country's state-run schools to bolster resources.

"I am determined to do everything I can to get all children back in school from September, and we will bring forward plans on how this will happen as soon as possible," Johnson added.

Certain elementary school year groups returned to classes earlier this month and some of the country's high schools also reopened from Monday. The current government guidelines stipulate that no more than 25 percent of students in grades 10 and 12 can be present at one time.

Schools are continuing to provide in-person teaching to vulnerable children and those of frontline workers, such as health care professionals, who have continued to work despite the lockdown measures.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education United Kingdom September All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Plan to Destabilize Belarus Thwart ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Presidential Hopeful Babariko Detaine ..

3 minutes ago

Qureshi urges world community to 'demonstrate unit ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin on Bolton's Claims: Putin Not Playing Trum ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Change Amendments to Constitution ..

7 minutes ago

Cyprus Tightens Migration, Asylum Policy Loopholes ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.