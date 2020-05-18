UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Gov't Announces $730 Million Support Package For Care Homes Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:46 PM

UK Gov't Announces $730 Million Support Package for Care Homes Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The United Kingdom government has announced a new Infection Control Fund worth 600 million pounds ($730 million) to tackle the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country's care homes, the Department of Health and Social Care said Monday amid criticism of the Conservative Party's handling of the epidemiological crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The United Kingdom government has announced a new Infection Control Fund worth 600 million Pounds ($730 million) to tackle the coronavirus disease outbreak in the country's care homes, the Department of Health and Social Care said Monday amid criticism of the Conservative Party's handling of the epidemiological crisis.

"This 600 million Infection Control Fund will help as we continue to reduce infections in care homes and save lives," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a press release.

The package will be given to care homes to help them fund the necessary response to slow the spread of the outbreak among the elderly population, the department said. Primarily, funds will be utilized to employ more staff, as care workers will now only be allowed to work in one facility.

The government has faced severe criticism over its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country's care homes.

According to the National Office of Statistics, 12,526 care home residents died as a result of COVID-19 from March 2 to May 1, and significant numbers of workers have also tested positive for the disease.

On Sunday, Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner stated that care workers have been "tragically let down" by the government. During an appearance on the BBC broadcaster on the same day, cabinet minister Michael Gove said that lawmakers have "big lessons" to learn in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the start of the outbreak, 243,695 positive tests for COVID-19 have been reported in the United Kingdom, the third most of any country. The Department of Health and Social Care on Sunday confirmed 3,534 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, a slight rise from the 3,451 cases reported the day before.

Related Topics

Died Same Hancock United Kingdom March May Sunday From Government Cabinet Million Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

2 hours ago

Sweden records deadliest month in almost 30 years

4 minutes ago

France, Germany propose 500 bn euro economic relau ..

4 minutes ago

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company severed over 6,5 ..

4 minutes ago

Heart attack prevention efforts lag for people wit ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.