UK Gov't Announces Climate Program To Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 09:10 PM

UK Gov't Announces Climate Program to Support Nigeria's Food, Land-Use Sectors

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday announced the launch of the Propcom+ International Climate Finance (ICF) program in Nigeria aimed at providing support to more than 4 million people by addressing environmental, social, and economic challenges in the country's food and land-use system

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday announced the launch of the Propcom+ International Climate Finance (ICF) program in Nigeria aimed at providing support to more than 4 million people by addressing environmental, social, and economic challenges in the country's food and land-use system.

"A �55 million contract ($69.6 million) and �2.89 million grant were announced as part of the �95 million Propcom+ eight-year UK International Climate Finance programme aimed at supporting climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture and forestry that benefits people, climate, and nature," the government said in a statement.

The statement said that the initiative would support more than 4 million people, with 50% of them women, "to adopt and scale sustainable agricultural practices that increase productivity and climate resilience while reducing emissions and protecting natural ecosystems."

Cleverly also said that UK support would help to unlock $210 million of financing from the African Development Bank Group for participating Nigerian states for the development of critical infrastructure and related activities under the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones programme, according to the statement.

