The United Kingdom has earmarked 7.5 million pounds ($10.1 million) to finance activities that can tackle loneliness during the coming winter amid the coronavirus-restrictions on movement, both domestically and internationally, the UK government said on Wednesday

"The Government has announced a 7.5 million funding package to help tackle loneliness over the winter period," the government said in a press release, adding that "The funding will be targeted at sectors that are well-known for having the power to bring people and communities together such as the arts, libraries, charities and radio."

The package will be distributed among three existing schemes 5 million pounds will go to the Arts Council England, 2 million pounds to the government's Loneliness Fund launched in May, and the remaining 500,000 pounds will be shared between the Audio Content Fund and the Community Radio Fund.

Announcing the fund, UK Minister for Civil Society Baroness Barran described 2020 as "one of the toughest years we have ever had to face."

"We still have some difficult times to overcome and it is important that we continue to provide support to those most at risk of isolation and loneliness over the next few months," he said as quoted in the press release.

Last Saturday, the UK imposed Tier 4 restrictions the strictest in a four-level scale, equivalent to a lockdown in some parts of the country, including London, after admitting that over half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by a mutated coronavirus strain. As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas ahead of Christmas, many countries chose to close borders with the whole of the United Kingdom in a bid to prevent the import of the new strain.

