MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The United Kingdom will issue a set of minimum standards for what can be considered appropriate housing for children and make unregulated living arrangements for minors aged 16 and below illegal, with the ultimate aim of increasing the quality of children's social care, the UK Department for education said in a press release on Wednesday.

The so-called unregulated provision is when children usually aged 16 and older live semi-independently, and receive some sort of support rather than full-time care. The UK Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) views this type of provision as a stepping stone from childhood to independent adulthood and currently does not regulate it.

Last year, a series of UK media reports revealed a loophole in the law that many care providers have abused to temporarily place younger children in places not subjected to the regulator's inspections, where they could face exploitation and abuse.

"There are no circumstances where a child under 16 should be placed in accommodation that does not keep them safe.

That is unacceptable and I am taking urgent action to end this practice and drive up the quality of care provided to all vulnerable children," Education Secretary Gavin Williamson was quoted as saying in the press release.

The UK government said it was "particularly concerned about the number of younger children being placed in this provision."

According to the text, the government has launched an eight-week consultation on outlawing unregulated accommodation for children under 16 years old and introducing minimum national standards for such accommodation. Additionally, local police and councils will be required to collaborate before making a decision to put a child in unregulated accommodation.

The government also plans to expand Ofsted's legal authority to crack down on unregistered providers it is a legal requirement for providers in the UK to register the housing in which a child is being provided with some form of care and accommodation.

The Education Department's data suggests that more than 6,000 looked-after children in England currently live in unregulated accommodation.