UK Gov't Announces Sanctions On Iran's IRGC Cyber Defense Command

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 09:47 PM

The United Kingdom has introduced sanctions against the Cyber Defence Command (CDC) of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over alleged human rights abuses, the UK government announced on Thursday

"The UK is also announcing a raft of new sanctions under the FCDO's (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) existing Iran Human Rights sanctions regime," the government said in a statement.

The CDC was sanctioned as it allegedly "monitors the emails, websites and online activities of regime opponents and sends evidence to other parts of the IRGC to investigate," the statement read.

London also sanctioned the Iranian Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution (SCCR) and several individuals, including senior cybersecurity officials and prison governors.

The UK has already imposed sanctions on the IRGC in its entirety, as well as on many other Iranian officials and entities.

