UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Gov't Announces Tougher Fines For People Breaching COVID-19 Social Distancing Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:00 PM

UK Gov't Announces Tougher Fines for People Breaching COVID-19 Social Distancing Rules

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) From Friday, people hosting unlawful gatherings in England will face tougher fines for breaching COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, the government announced on Sunday, ahead of next week's national public holiday in the United Kingdom.

"Those facilitating or organising illegal raves, unlicensed music events, or any other unlawful gathering of 30 people or more may face a £10,000 [$13,000] fine - placing a new deterrent on the breaches that put the public most at risk," the statement issued by the Home Office warned.

It also said that those participating in illegal gatherings, as well as those who do not wear face covering where it is mandatory, might be fined 100 Pounds ($130), with the amount doubling on each offense up to 3,200 pounds ($4,188).

"These gatherings are dangerous and those who organise them show a blatant disregard for the safety of others. I am pleased the police have already stepped up their response and I am giving them the tools they need to continue to keep us safe. We will continue to crack down on the small minority who think they are above the law," Home Secretary Priti Patel said, as quoted in the written statement.

According to the official release, the London Metropolitan Police has responded to more than 1,000 unlicensed events since the end of June, receiving information on more than 200 events across the city in a single weekend.

The text also said that aside from the risk of spreading the virus, many events are linked to criminality and also turn violent.

Related Topics

Police Music Minority Fine London United Kingdom May June Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

University of Sharjah, Sandooq Al Watan launch pro ..

33 minutes ago

ADJD launches digital money order for disbursement ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases cross 3 million

6 hours ago

Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones ..

6 hours ago

UAE Press: Preventing the spread of coronavirus is ..

6 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.