UK Gov't Bars Lawyers From Accessing Asylum Seekers Housed in Army Barracks - Reports

Asylum seekers housed in an army barracks in the United Kingdom are being moved straight to deportation centers not given the opportunity to get legal advice while their cases are under review, The Guardian reported on Monday, citing lawyers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Asylum seekers housed in an army barracks in the United Kingdom are being moved straight to deportation centers not given the opportunity to get legal advice while their cases are under review, The Guardian reported on Monday, citing lawyers.

The report spoke about Napier barracks in Kent and Penally barracks in Pembrokeshire, which have a combined capacity of 600 residents. These facilities are supposed to be temporary accommodation until asylum claims are under review, with residents supposed to be able to move in and out freely.

"When the solicitors went to meet the manager, they were told no one was allowed in there. It's unusual because even in a detention centre they arrange legal advice, and this is not meant to be a detention centre," lawyer David Ashogbon from the TNA Solicitors law firm said, as quoted in the report.

Ashogbon was echoed by David Greene, the president of the Law Society of England and Wales, who said that "it is an absolute that all should have access to legal advice and justice," even if they have little or no money.

"We urge the Home Office to reconsider its actions at the Napier barracks and make sure that those held there are given access to their solicitor, so they can begin or continue their asylum claim," Greene said.

The newspaper quoted a Home Office spokesperson as denying awareness about any instances when lawyers had been prevented from accessing the barracks and insisting that "asylum seekers are freely able to contact legal representatives with regards to their asylum claim and can contact Migrant Help for support if they need any assistance."

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has earlier angered immigration attorneys by labeling them "lefty lawyers" and "activist lawyers," according to the report.

The English Channel is currently the main route of illegal migration into the UK from the European continent. The country signed an agreement with France and spent sizable funds to curb the number of crossings and better filter those really in need of asylum from those abusing the lax controls.

