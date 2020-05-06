The UK does not believe that the strain of novel coronavirus that has led to the global COVID-19 pandemic was leaked accidentally from a Chinese laboratory, the Sky News broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The UK does not believe that the strain of novel coronavirus that has led to the global COVID-19 pandemic was leaked accidentally from a Chinese laboratory, the Sky news broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

London's position is that while the theory that the coronavirus strain was released from a laboratory cannot be fully disproved, the likelihood of this happening is very small, the broadcaster cited Whitehall sources as saying. Instead, the UK government believes that the virus was initially passed from animals to humans, the broadcaster stated.

In recent days, the US has stepped up its campaign of trying to place blame on Chinese scientists for allegedly leaking the virus.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he had seen evidence that gave him a "high degree of confidence" that the virus originated at a Wuhan laboratory.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has doubled down on the president's claims. On Sunday, Pompeo told the ABC News broadcaster that there was "enormous evidence" that the virus originated from a government-backed laboratory in Wuhan.

Anthony Fauci, a senior health official on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has stood in opposition to Trump and Pompeo by claiming that there is almost no evidence that the virus was accidentally leaked by scientists.