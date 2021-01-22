UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Govt Borrowing Soars Further On Virus Support

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:28 PM

UK govt borrowing soars further on virus support

UK government borrowing soared further in December on emergency action to support the British economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :UK government borrowing soared further in December on emergency action to support the British economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday.

Borrowing last month hit 34.1 billion ($46.6 billion, 38.4 billion Euros), a record for December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Separate data showed British retail sales edged up 0.3 percent in December from November.

The ONS noted that state borrowing by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government had reached �271 billion in the nine months through to the end of December -- an increase of �213 billion compared with the same year-earlier period.

Britain entered a first lockdown in late March, which lasted until around the middle of June, hitting the economy hard.

The latest figures mean that total public debt officially stands at 99.4 percent of gross domestic product, the highest level in decades.

A vast chunk of the outlay has been to keep millions of private-sector workers in jobs via the government's furlough scheme, with the bulk of wages to be paid until the end of April.

"Since the start of the pandemic we've invested over �280 billion to protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK, and support our economy and public services," finance minister Rishi Sunak said in response to Friday's data.

"This has clearly been the fiscally responsible thing to do. But, as I've said before, once our economy begins to recover, we should look to return the public finances to a more sustainable footing." Reports suggest Sunak wants to begin removing support to coincide with his budget in March, despite the UK finding itself once more in lockdown, with bricks-and-mortar retail shut and children learning from home.

With the virus shutting businesses both permanently and until the latest lockdown is lifted, the government has also seen tax receipts slump by almost �40 billion in the nine months to December period.

This has contributed to public sector net debt reaching �2.13 trillion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Budget Same United Kingdom March April June November December From Government Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shanghai reports 6 new locally transmitted COVID-1 ..

48 seconds ago

Shanghai gold futures open higher

49 seconds ago

Canada Expresses Concerns Over Recent Unrest in Su ..

3 minutes ago

Beijing-Harbin high-speed railway starts operation ..

3 minutes ago

New Delhi Sends Indian-Made COVID-19 Vaccines to S ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21,513 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.