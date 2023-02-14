UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't Concerned About National Police Using Drones From China - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) The UK authorities are concerned that British police are using drones made by Chinese firm DJI, as it could lead to a possible leak of classified data, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

"The Home Secretary would want the police to ensure all their data is secure and not vulnerable to any interference by a foreign state. She does have concerns about the use of Chinese technology here in the UK, and will continue to work to keep the British people safe," the source told the newspaper.

According to the report, government officials believe that data may be leaked through applications used to control DJI drones and process the information received.

At least 230 of the 337 drones used by 37 police departments in the UK were reportedly produced by DJI, which was added to the US blacklist as a national security risk.

Interior ministry-appointed surveillance commissioner Fraser Sampson has asked a task force to consider suspending drone purchases by the UK until the security risk is properly assessed, the report noted.

According to the newspaper, the Chinese drone maker said that the security of its drones had been checked by multiple US and EU-based firms.

