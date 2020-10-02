UK govt concerned time running out for Brexit trade deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Britain's chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday the government was concerned that time was running out for a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union before a mid-October deadline.

Frost said "outlines of an agreement are visible" in many areas but there was "limited progress" on fair competition and state subsidy rules, and a deal on fisheries looked "impossible" without EU movement.

"I am concerned that there is very little time now to resolve these issues ahead of the European Council (EU summit) on 15 October," he added.