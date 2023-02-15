UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't Confirms 8th British Citizen Killed In Hostilities In Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Another UK citizen was killed in combat operations in Ukraine, the British broadcaster Sky news reported, citing the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

"We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities," the department's spokesperson told the broadcaster.

The British authorities are yet to provide any information about the mercenary's identity and circumstances of his death. The individual is believed to be the eighth UK citizen to have died while participating in the hostilities in Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation there, the broadcaster noted.

At the end of January, Sky News reported that two UK citizens, Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, who fought on the side of Ukraine, had been killed near the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. Since then, over 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

