Mon 09th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

UK Gov't Confirms Parliament to Be Prorogued Mon Evening to Oct 14 Amid Brexit Uncertainty

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The UK Parliament will be suspended starting from Monday evening until October 14 as the country still lacks a definite Brexit plan, a spokesman for the UK government has confirmed.

In August, Queen Elizabeth II approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's request to shut down the parliament starting from a day between September 9 and September 12 until October 14. Facing a tight deadline to adopt any legislation on the withdrawal from the European Union, the lawmakers have passed a law forcing Johnson to delay the divorce in absence of a deal. On Monday, Johnson intends to resubmit to parliament a proposal for a general election. The proposal was already rejected a few days ago.

The spokesman said that Johnson was not going to seek another extension of the Brexit deadline.

"If MPs [members of parliament] want to resolve this there is an easy way ” vote for an election today and let the public decide," he said as quoted by Independent newspaper.

The situation around Brexit is currently at an impasse since the country's parliament opposes the agreement with the EU in its current form, and at the same time it categorically rejects Brexit without an agreement with the bloc. Brussels refuses to revise the agreement.

Since assuming office in July, Johnson has been clear about his determination to deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal.

