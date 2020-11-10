UrduPoint.com
UK Gov't Continues To Support Doing Business With Russia Despite Political Tensions - RBCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The UK government has continued to encourage the country's businesses to conduct trade with Russia despite the recent political tensions between Moscow and London, Alf Torrents, the executive chairman of the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce (RBCC), told Sputnik in an interview.

"The UK has never, despite all the political tension, pulled the rug out from under business, and it has always encouraged it to carry on," Torrents stated.

The RBCC holds regular consultations with the UK Foreign Office and the Russian Embassy in London, the chamber's executive chairman said, adding that neither entity has attempted to prevent the flow of goods and services.

"That's something myself and my chairmen regularly talk to the UK Foreign Office and the Russian Embassy in London about, in order to make sure we have their support, and they've never been anything but supportive," Torrents remarked.

Political tensions have heightened between Moscow and London over recent years, following the alleged poisonings of Alexander Litvinenko and Sergei Skripal. The UK government has also claimed that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 Brexit referendum and the 2019 UK general election.

Russian officials have denied all the claims, citing a lack of evidence. A representative of the Russian Embassy in London told Sputnik this past July that Russia has not and will not interfere in the UK's internal affairs.

