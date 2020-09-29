The United Kingdom government is considering proposals put forward by members of parliament to allow Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities to petition a High Court judge to allege that genocide is taking place in China, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday

According to the newspaper, the proposals are being led by Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, who said that the UK should take tougher action against China.

"The government has still not got it on human rights in China. If an African country was doing what China is doing, ministers would be all over it, but because of China's size and influence at the UN, it runs away. It is time we stood up against the abuses under way within China," Duncan Smith told the newspaper.

Pro- Uyghur lawmakers in the UK parliament are proposing that no trade bill regulations that concern Beijing should be enacted if a High Court judge rules that genocide is being committed in China, the newspaper said.

Duncan Smith told the newspaper that more than 40 ruling Conservative Party lawmakers in the House of Commons are expected to support the proposal, which should allow it to pass even if the government poses resistance.

The international community has levied accusations against the Chinese authorities of oppression against ethnic Uyghurs. The US House of Representatives on September 22 passed legislation to ban imports of products made with "forced labor" in Xinjiang over alleged human rights abuses, amid accusations that Uyghurs are being held in so-called re-education camps.

The Chinese government has denied the charges, saying that the camps are to provide vocational and Chinese language training for Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.