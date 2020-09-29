UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Gov't Could Allow Uyghurs To Put Forward Genocide Allegations Against China - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

UK Gov't Could Allow Uyghurs to Put Forward Genocide Allegations Against China - Reports

The United Kingdom government is considering proposals put forward by members of parliament to allow Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities to petition a High Court judge to allege that genocide is taking place in China, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The United Kingdom government is considering proposals put forward by members of parliament to allow Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities to petition a High Court judge to allege that genocide is taking place in China, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the proposals are being led by Conservative lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith, who said that the UK should take tougher action against China.

"The government has still not got it on human rights in China. If an African country was doing what China is doing, ministers would be all over it, but because of China's size and influence at the UN, it runs away. It is time we stood up against the abuses under way within China," Duncan Smith told the newspaper.

Pro- Uyghur lawmakers in the UK parliament are proposing that no trade bill regulations that concern Beijing should be enacted if a High Court judge rules that genocide is being committed in China, the newspaper said.

Duncan Smith told the newspaper that more than 40 ruling Conservative Party lawmakers in the House of Commons are expected to support the proposal, which should allow it to pass even if the government poses resistance.

The international community has levied accusations against the Chinese authorities of oppression against ethnic Uyghurs. The US House of Representatives on September 22 passed legislation to ban imports of products made with "forced labor" in Xinjiang over alleged human rights abuses, amid accusations that Uyghurs are being held in so-called re-education camps.

The Chinese government has denied the charges, saying that the camps are to provide vocational and Chinese language training for Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

Related Topics

United Nations China Parliament Beijing United Kingdom September Muslim All Government Court

Recent Stories

Primary schools reopen on Wednesday under COVID-19 ..

57 seconds ago

German Foreign Minister at UNGA: EU Reserves Right ..

1 minute ago

PTI Parliamentarians submitted a reminder letter t ..

1 minute ago

BBISE all set to conduct Matric Exams with COVID-1 ..

5 minutes ago

Business community's cooperation key to end corrup ..

5 minutes ago

India illegally established Union Territory of Lad ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.