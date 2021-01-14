UrduPoint.com
UK Gov't Criticized By Lawmakers Over Post-Brexit Export Fishing Bureaucracy - Reports

Excessive bureaucracy and delays around the post-Brexit fishing regulations in the United Kingdom have prompted sustained government criticism by several members of UK parliament who represent coastal areas, The Guardian reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Excessive bureaucracy and delays around the post-Brexit fishing regulations in the United Kingdom have prompted sustained government criticism by several members of UK parliament who represent coastal areas, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

Not specifying the number of lawmakers, the newspaper said "more than half a dozen" have expressed concerns over the new regulations which they say harm fishing businesses in their Constituencies, including Scotland.

An MP from Cornwall, Steve Double, was quoted as saying that his local fleets "benefit little from this deal," while South East Cornwall MP Sheryll Murray quoted a local fishing business owner as saying that post-Brexit border delays were "posing a real threat to his business."

The natural specificity of fresh fish and seafood is that it has to go along the supply chain from catcher to vendor to consumer as quickly as possible.

According to the report, due to hours-long inspections and heavy paperwork, many UK fishermen have their live or fresh seafood go bad before they reach markets in France and other European countries. This results in significant financial losses, to the point that some UK fishing businesses are reportedly even on the brink of bankruptcy for that reason.

UK Environment Secretary George Eustice was cited as saying that delays were often caused by UK businesses with little experience of trading outside the European Union now having troubles correctly filling out the paperwork for exports to the bloc, which has now technically became abroad for them.

The newspaper opined that this post-Brexit red tape might damage the support base of the ruling Conservative Party in Scotland, in particular, where fishing is a big segment of economy.

