UK Govt Debt Hits Landmark High Before Key Budget
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) UK state debt is equivalent to the country's annual output, data showed Friday, as the new government warns of tough decisions on tax and spending ahead of its maiden budget.
"Public sector net debt... was provisionally estimated at 100 percent of gross domestic product at the end of August," the Office for National Statistics said in a release.
This matched a level last seen in the early 1960s, the ONS added.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose Labour party was elected in early July, has warned Britons that the budget announcement on October 30 will be "painful", with tax rises and spending cuts expected.
This warning has been echoed by finance minister Rachel Reeves, who will deliver the country's fiscal plans to parliament at the end of next month.
The government is already facing criticism from all sides over scrapping a winter fuel-benefit scheme for 10 million pensioners.
Starmer has repeatedly defended the move as a necessary "tough choice" to help fill a £22-billion ($29 billion) "black hole" in public finances which Labour claimed was left behind by the previous Conservative administration.
Friday's data also showed "the highest August borrowing on record, outside the (Covid) pandemic", Darren Jones, a senior official at the UK Treasury, said in a statement.
"Debt is 100 percent of GDP, the highest level since the 1960s. Because of the £22 billion black hole in our public finances we have inherited this year alone, we are now taking the tough decisions now to fix the foundations of our economy," he added.
Looking much further ahead, a government watchdog last week forecast that UK state debt could almost treble over the next 50 years owing to an ageing population and climate change.
The projection came from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which the government relies on for UK growth and inflation predictions.
Recent Stories
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
More Stories From World
-
Shanghai hit by second typhoon in a week6 minutes ago
-
O'Rourke strikes early for Kiwis as Sri Lanka trail by three16 minutes ago
-
World leaders to gather at UN as crises grow and conflicts rage46 minutes ago
-
Scientists track plastic waste in pristine Canada marine park46 minutes ago
-
Who are the Teamsters, and how could they influence the US election?56 minutes ago
-
Revolution or mirage? Controversy surrounds new Alzheimer's drugs1 hour ago
-
EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter2 hours ago
-
Arnold quits as coach of Australia men's football team2 hours ago
-
Strike shows challenge to Boeing 'reset' of labor relations2 hours ago
-
Barca stumble at Monaco after early red card2 hours ago
-
Atalanta's Gasperini bemoans 'cat' Raya's miracle double save2 hours ago
-
Greenland's women rediscover Inuit facial tattoos2 hours ago