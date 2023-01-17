UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't Decides To Block Scotland's Gender Recognition Reform Bill - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) UK's Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said on Monday that he decided to block Scotland's reform bill that would allow people to apply for a legal gender reassignment from the age of 16.

In late December, the Scottish Parliament passed the gender recognition reform bill by 86 votes to 39. The reform would lower the age at which a person can change the gender on their identification papers from 18 to 16 years. After several days of discussions, the lawmakers were able to vote only on 60 amendments out of 153.

"I have decided to make an order under section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998, preventing the Scottish Parliament's Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from proceeding to Royal Assent," Jack said in a statement as quoted by the UK government.

Jack added that after careful and thorough consideration of all relevant recommendations and policy implications, he became concerned that the legislation would have a negative impact on UK-wide equality legislation.

The bill, proposed by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon several years ago, has drawn praise and criticism from different segments of the public. On Sunday, dozens of demonstrators, speaking both for and against the bill, gathered near the Scottish Parliament during the lawmakers' discussion of the latest amendments. Many Scottish residents believe that passing such a bill means that Scottish law will now be different from the rest of the UK.

According to the bill, a person who wishes to obtain a legal gender recognition certificate (GRC) is no longer required to have a confirmed diagnosis of gender dysphoria. A person who wants to change genders must provide evidence only that they have lived in the desired "acquired gender" for three months instead of the previously required two years. For minors, this period will be six months. Another three month reflection period will be given to possibly reconsider the decision.

