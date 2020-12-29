UrduPoint.com
UK Gov't Drafts In Military To Assist Post-Christmas COVID-19 Testing In Schools, Colleges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) UK military personnel have been drafted in to assist the mass COVID-19 testing program set to take place in the country's high schools and colleges as students head back after the Christmas vacation, the Ministry of Defense and the Department for Education said on Tuesday.

"The UK Armed Forces are stepping up once again this holiday. This week I have authorised over a thousand Armed Forces personnel to assist schools returning after the Christmas break," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said in a joint statement published by the two ministries.

Students are scheduled to return to classes in the first week of January, and as many as 1,500 military personnel have been made available to assist the testing program. According to the statement, students will swab themselves in the vast majority of cases, under the supervision of school staff or trained volunteers.

"I am grateful to the armed forces personnel, and all the school and college staff, leaders and volunteers working to put testing in place. This will help break chains of transmission, fight the virus, and help deliver the national priority of keeping education open for all," Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said.

Despite a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom, the government remains committed to its plan to stagger the return of students for in-person classes from January 4, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove told the Sky news broadcaster on Monday.

The UK Department of Health and Social Care registered a new single-day record of 41,385 coronavirus disease cases on Monday, taking the country's case total above 2.3 million.

