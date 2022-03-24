UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't Expected To Announce $1.3 Million In Funding For Int'l Criminal Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 04:20 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The UK Prime Minister's Office said the UK intends to allocate 1 million Pounds sterling ($1.32 million) to the International Criminal Court (ICC), whose prosecutor's office is investigating Russia's actions in Ukraine.

"The Justice Secretary, Dominic Raab, will also chair a meeting of justice and foreign ministers in the Hague today to coordinate support for the International Criminal Court's war crimes investigations," according to the statement.

"The Deputy Prime Minister is expected to announce an additional £1 million in funding for the court, as well as new support from UK soldiers with expertise in intelligence gathering and the Met Police's War Crimes Team," it said.

More Stories From World

>