UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Gov't Eyes Lifting Trade Remedies On Some Russian Goods Once Brexit Transition Expires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:11 AM

UK Gov't Eyes Lifting Trade Remedies on Some Russian Goods Once Brexit Transition Expires

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The United Kingdom intends to abandon some antidumping measures on Russian goods starting 2021 once the post-Brexit transition period ends, the Department for International Trade has said.

"All anti-dumping, anti-subsidy and safeguard measures that the UK keeps will undergo a UK-wide transition review led by the Trade Remedies Investigations Directorate (TRID). Transition reviews will assess whether the current measure is appropriate for the UK market and whether it should be varied changed or terminated," the department said in a statement on late Thursday, stressing that it would retain all existing EU restrictions during the transition period.

In 2021, London may lift anti-dumping measures on Russian aluminum foil, ferrosilicon, seamless pipes and tubes of iron or steel, tube and pipe fittings of iron or steel, urea and ammonium nitrate, according to the statement.

At the same time the anti-dumping measures on Russian ammonium nitrate; cold-rolled flat steel products; grain orientated flat-rolled products of electrical steel; hot-rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel; as well as welded tubes and pipes of iron or non-alloy steel, are likely to be maintained.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, completing a three-and-a-half-year process that began with the 2016 Brexit referendum. Until the year's end, the UK will be subject to EU rules and regulations as part of a transition period that gives both sides 11 months to strike agreements on a wide range of areas of cooperation, including trade.

Related Topics

Russia European Union London Same United Kingdom Brexit January May 2016 Market All

Recent Stories

Pakistan bowls first against Bangladesh

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

10 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

10 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.