UK govt in 1.6bn bailout of London transport system

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The British government will pump 1.6 billion into London's public transport system to restore services and help prevent overcrowding as people return to work, operator Transport for London (TfL) said Friday.

London mayor Sadiq Khan is now expected to restore full bus and train services, having warned they would be cut further without emergency state support, owing to the coronavirus epidemic.

But he criticised the government, which will obtain control for the period of the bailout, because of likely fare increases to offset losses incurred during the lockdown.

He accused the Department for Transport of "making ordinary Londonerspay the cost for doing the right thing on COVID-19".