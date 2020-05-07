UrduPoint.com
UK Gov't Knew Of Its Unpreparedness For Pandemic Since 2016, Failed To Address It- Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

UK Gov't Knew of Its Unpreparedness for Pandemic Since 2016, Failed to Address It- Reports

A leaked secret report has shown that the UK government was warned of its unpreparedness for a hypothetical pandemic back in 2016, but never actually addressed concerns outlined in it with care providers, The Guardian reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A leaked secret report has shown that the UK government was warned of its unpreparedness for a hypothetical pandemic back in 2016, but never actually addressed concerns outlined in it with care providers, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

In October 2016, the UK government conducted a simulation of an influenza outbreak, codenamed Exercise Cygnus, to assess the country's preparedness for a national-level epidemic. Following the simulation, in July 2017, a report with findings was circulated in Whitehall which concluded that the United Kingdom was not adequately prepared to face a flu-like pandemic

The leaked report, marked Official-Sensitive, was published by The Guardian in full, purportedly in public interest.

It says that "the UK's preparedness and response, in terms of its plans, policies and capability, is currently not sufficient to cope with the extreme demands of a severe pandemic that will have a nation-wide impact across all sectors."

The report contains some very specific recommendations on how to increase the preparedness of the country's health care system for a pandemic, specifically with regard to private residential care homes.

The newspaper cites UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying that all these recommendations were taken note of and implemented.

"It beggars belief. This is a report that made some really clear recommendations that haven't been implemented. If they had put in place a response to every one, we would have been in a much better place at the start of this pandemic," Martin Green, the chief executive of Care England, which represents the largest independent care home providers, said, as quoted by The Guardian.

According to him, in three years after the report's publication, the UK government never raised the concerns outlined in the Exercise Cygnus report with providers with regard to the recommendation to increase the capacity and staff of care homes.

As of Thursday, the UK has reported 201,101 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 30,076 fatalities, both in hospitals and social care facilities.

