Lord Richard Keen, the UK government's advocate general for Scotland, offered his resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday over the controversial Internal Market Bill that would override part of the Brexit Agreement, the BBC reported

The proposed legislation, which was introduced by Johnson to the UK parliament last week, sent shockwaves through the Brexit negotiation process, as it proposes a rollback of some of the commitments on state aid and customs checks on goods entering Northern Ireland.

According to the BBC, Keen's resignation has not yet been accepted by the government.

The internal market bill has also been criticized by several other members of the ruling Conservative party, and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said that the legislation could "break international law."

Keen has served as advocate general since 2015.