UK Gov't Leaves Brexit Off Next Week's Parliament Agenda As Divorce Deadline Approaches

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The UK government has left the issue of Brexit off of the Parliament's agenda for discussion for the coming week, as shown in the agenda document, presented to the legislature by the leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, on Thursday.

The document includes the reading of an Animal Welfare Bill and Environmental Bill for next week's topics for discussion, but has no mention of the much debated Brexit deal in the same week that it is due to happen.

According to the opposition Labour Whips' Office, the absence of Brexit on the agenda implies that the government is divided over the deal.

"Jacob Rees-Mogg effectively confirms that the Government are split over whether to continue scrutiny of the deal and Withdrawal Bill. Not scheduled for next week," the opposition tweeted with a screenshot of the agenda.

A government source responded, saying the Conservative Party was waiting to hear back from the European Union on their decision concerning the extension of Brexit, which the bloc is due to announce on Friday.

"We do not have clarity from the EU on what kind of extension we will be offered because Parliament handed control to the EU. ... We are in a holding pattern until we hear back from Brussels," the source said, as cited by the Evening Standard news outlet.

As of now, the United Kingdom still stands to crash out of the EU on October 31. However last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson begrudgingly requested the EU to delay Brexit until January 31, 2020, after Parliament effectively forced him to so under the new Benn Act.

On Tuesday night, the UK parliament approved the Brexit bill in principle but voted to have more time to scrutinize the divorce deal, prompting Johnson to pause the legislation. European Council President Donald Tusk said that he would ask EU leaders to give the country another Brexit extension.

