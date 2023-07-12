(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The UK government is considering hosting Afghan refugees in the homes of Britons under a "Homes for Afghans" scheme, which is similar to another state-funded initiative called "Homes for Ukraine," UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday.

In March 2022, the UK government launched the "Homes for Ukraine" scheme, which allowed local authorities, individuals or charities to provide temporary and free housing to refugees from Ukraine and "receive a monthly 350 Pounds ($450) thank-you payment during guests' first 12 months, rising to 500 pounds a month during the following 12 months."

"The Homes for Ukraine scheme has been a superb one, which we should all be proud of. I took part in it myself at one point. If it's possible to create a comparable scheme for Afghans, that's something that we should consider and I know that the levelling up secretary (Michael Gove), who has responsibility for that, is considering that," Jenrick was quoted as saying by The Guardian newspaper.

The government is considering the measure as at least 8,000 Afghans who arrived in the United Kingdom in 2021 are due to be evicted from hotels in August as the government's housing program ends, the newspaper added.

An interim Afghan government led by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in the fall 2021 alongside the hasty withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.