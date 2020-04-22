UrduPoint.com
UK Gov't Message On Protective Equipment Shortage Not Matching Situation In NHS - Starmer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 02:10 AM

UK Gov't Message on Protective Equipment Shortage Not Matching Situation in NHS - Starmer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) National Health Service (NHS) workers must have the necessary personal protective equipment to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and the UK government's message is not corresponding with the situation on the ground, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said.

"It would be a struggle for any government to get exactly the right kit to the right place at the right time but what we're seeing here is an increasing gap between what the government says or thinks is happening and what the frontline are telling us and this gap has to be closed as soon as possible because people are putting their lives, literally, on the line when they go to work. They need the proper equipment in the right place," the Labour leader said in a video posted on his Twitter page.

Starmer has previously criticized Health Secretary Matt Hancock for implying that NHS workers were wasting personal protective equipment. On April 10, the government published a UK-wide plan to ensure supplies of personal protective equipment for health care workers that stressed reducing wastage.

Frontline health workers in the UK are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment, Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers, the organization that manages all the regional NHS trusts, said on April 13.

As of Tuesday, the UK Department of Health and Social Care has reported more than 129,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, up 4,301 over the preceding 24 hours. The death toll currently stands at 17,337, after 823 more deaths were confirmed.

