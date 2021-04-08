UrduPoint.com
UK Gov't Minister Calls For End To Violence In Northern Ireland After Week Of Clashes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

UK Gov't Minister Calls for End to Violence in Northern Ireland After Week of Clashes

Brandon Lewis, the UK government's secretary of state for Northern Ireland, has called for an end to violence in Northern Ireland following a week of clashes between police and protesters demonstrating against the post-Brexit regulations governing the island of Ireland

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Brandon Lewis, the UK government's secretary of state for Northern Ireland, has called for an end to violence in Northern Ireland following a week of clashes between police and protesters demonstrating against the post-Brexit regulations governing the island of Ireland.

"All communities in Northern Ireland must work together to resolve the tensions that we are currently facing. The people of Northern Ireland deserve better than a continuation of the violence and disorder that we have witnessed in recent days .

.. The only way to resolve differences is through dialogue and in that regard we must all lead by example," Lewis said in a statement on Thursday.

Protesters attacked police officers, threw petrol bombs, and hijacked a bus and set it on fire in Belfast on Wednesday night, and more than 40 law enforcement officers have suffered injuries during the week of unrest.

Lewis said that he would meet with Northern Irish community leaders later in the day, and said that he was "aware of the ongoing concerns" raised by unionist groups.

