UK Gov't Must Protect Domestic Abuse Victims Amid Rise During COVID-19 Lockdown - Report

Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:24 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The UK government must act to protect victims of domestic abuse amid a rise in cases during the COVID-19 lockdown, the country's Home Affairs Committee said in a report published on Monday.

According to the committee, the number of calls and contacts to the UK domestic abuse charity Refuge went up 49 percent over the week before April 15 when compared to the same period in the preceding year.

"There are already alarming signs of the rise in domestic abuse. Our cross-party Committee is calling for an urgent action plan from Government setting out practical measures to tackle domestic abuse as an integrated part of the fight against Covid-19," Labour Party lawmaker and chair of the Home Affairs Committee Yvette Cooper said while launching the report.

The committee has urged the government to provide emergency funding for support services, establish pathways for victims of domestic abuse to receive support at businesses that are currently open such as supermarkets and pharmacies, and conduct visits to houses where reports of domestic abuse have been filed.

A particular emphasis was placed on protecting vulnerable children during the lockdown. The committee cited one charity that reported the deaths of at least 16 women and children as a result of domestic abuse between March 23 and April 12, twice as many as in a normal three-week period over the last 10 years.

"Things are particularly hard for vulnerable children. We can't abandon them in the middle of this crisis. Local authorities, schools, the police and other professionals involved in child welfare need to ensure they are working together to contact and visit homes where children are at risk," Cooper said.

On April 8, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced 750 million Pounds ($932 million) in funding for frontline charities, including those that provide support for victims of domestic abuse, in order to continue their activities during the ongoing global pandemic.

