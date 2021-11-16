UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't Orders "In-Depth" Probe Of US Tech Giant's Proposed Takeover Of British Company

The UK government ordered the competition watchdog on Tuesday to carry out a deeper investigation into the proposed acquisition of the British semiconductor and software design company Arm Ltd by US giant Nvidia on competition and national security grounds

"I have carefully considered the Competition and Market Authority's (CMA) 'Phase One' report into NVIDIA's proposed takeover of Arm and have decided to ask them to undertake a further in-depth 'Phase Two' investigation," Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said in a statement.

The initial investigation carried out by the CMA found that the $40 billion transaction might lead to "substantial lessening of competition across four key markets" - data centers, internet of Things, the automotive sector and gaming applications.

The official statement said that following consideration of evidence gathered from departments across government, the digital secretary had also decided that the interest of national security continues to be relevant and should be subject to further investigation.

"The government's commitment to our thriving tech sector is unwavering and we welcome foreign investment, but it is right that we fully consider the implications of this transaction," Dorries said.

The competition and market watchdog will have 24 weeks - subject to a possible eight-week extension - to conduct the new investigation and deliver a final report to the minister.

