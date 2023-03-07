UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't Redirects Money From 'Dormant Accounts' To Support Vulnerable Populations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 07:03 PM

UK Gov't Redirects Money From 'Dormant Accounts' to Support Vulnerable Populations

Funds abandoned and forgotten in so-called "dormant" bank accounts in the United Kingdom will be retrieved and used to support the most vulnerable social groups and invest in new energy saving technologies, the UK government said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Funds abandoned and forgotten in so-called "dormant" bank accounts in the United Kingdom will be retrieved and used to support the most vulnerable social groups and invest in new energy saving technologies, the UK government said on Tuesday.

Dormant assets are those assets which are left unused for over long period of time, the Dormant Assets Scheme is backed by the government and aims to redirect these funds to support meaningful social and environmental initiatives.

"Dormant Assets Scheme redirects money from forgotten accounts to good causes. 76 million ($92 million) will go to those struggling with the cost of living, including through no-interest loans," the government's statement read.

The cash released from dormant accounts will also be used in order to assist social enterprises with innovative energy saving solutions, the statement said.

Related Topics

Bank United Kingdom Money From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade 11 students from schools acro ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fiel ..

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, an ..

22 minutes ago
 Guterres, Zelenskyy to Discuss Grain Deal Extensio ..

Guterres, Zelenskyy to Discuss Grain Deal Extension in Kiev on Wednesday - Offic ..

15 minutes ago
 Red Cross May Face $750Mln Budget Deficit Amid Ukr ..

Red Cross May Face $750Mln Budget Deficit Amid Ukraine Conflict - Director Gener ..

15 minutes ago
 Interior Ministry bids farewell to Federal Secy Yo ..

Interior Ministry bids farewell to Federal Secy Yousaf Naseem on retirement

16 minutes ago
 British Council celebrates Int'l Women's Day

British Council celebrates Int'l Women's Day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.