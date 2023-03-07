(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Funds abandoned and forgotten in so-called "dormant" bank accounts in the United Kingdom will be retrieved and used to support the most vulnerable social groups and invest in new energy saving technologies, the UK government said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Funds abandoned and forgotten in so-called "dormant" bank accounts in the United Kingdom will be retrieved and used to support the most vulnerable social groups and invest in new energy saving technologies, the UK government said on Tuesday.

Dormant assets are those assets which are left unused for over long period of time, the Dormant Assets Scheme is backed by the government and aims to redirect these funds to support meaningful social and environmental initiatives.

"Dormant Assets Scheme redirects money from forgotten accounts to good causes. 76 million ($92 million) will go to those struggling with the cost of living, including through no-interest loans," the government's statement read.

The cash released from dormant accounts will also be used in order to assist social enterprises with innovative energy saving solutions, the statement said.