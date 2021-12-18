UK govt reports 93,045 new Covid cases in third consecutive daily record

The British government on Friday reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases, a third consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a concerning surge in infections across the country

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The British government on Friday reported 93,045 new coronavirus cases, a third consecutive record daily tally, as the Omicron variant fuels a concerning surge in infections across the country.

The latest data brings the total number of infections during the pandemic to more than 11.1 million, while the UK also registered a further 111 deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to more than 147,000.