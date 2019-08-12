UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Gov't Says Considering Empowering Media Watchdog With Censoring Social Media Content

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 06:20 PM

UK Gov't Says Considering Empowering Media Watchdog With Censoring Social Media Content

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The UK government is considering plans to empower media watchdog Ofcom with regulating content on social media, a spokesperson for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said on Monday.

"The directive proposed a number of appropriate measures to protect minors and the general public from harmful content. The government has proposed that Ofcom is given interim powers to regulate video-sharing platform services and ensure they comply with minimum standards set out in the AVMSD (Audiovisual Media Services Directive) by the transposition deadline - 19 September 2020. We are currently consulting on this approach," the DCMS spokesperson said, as quoted by the Sky news broadcaster.

The AVMSD is an EU guideline aimed at coordination of national laws for online media content.

However, after the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the bloc, which is now due to happen in less than three months, London may adopt its own legislation with a scope wider that the AVMSD, as well as create a new media watchdog to replace Ofcom, the spokesperson added.

In April, the UK government unveiled a proposed set of tough online safety laws which will penalize social media platforms if they fail to protect users from harmful content.

Related Topics

UK Social Media London United Kingdom April May September 2020 Media From Government

Recent Stories

VP announces launch of &#039;Emirates Youth Profes ..

2 hours ago

Hong Kong airport authority cancels all flights fo ..

3 hours ago

UAQ Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

4 hours ago

Sharjah&#039;s CP receives more Eid Al Adha well-w ..

5 hours ago

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

6 hours ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets Yemeni President

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.