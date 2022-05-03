(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The UK will provide Ukraine with a $375 million military aid package, the UK government said in a statement.

"PM will address Ukraine's Parliament today (Tuesday) via live videolink, the first world leader to address the Verkhovna Rada since the conflict began. The Government will announce a new £300m package of defensive military aid for Ukraine and send specialised civilian protection vehicles," according to the statement.